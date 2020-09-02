Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 are official, Wireless Charging Trio comes along

Alongside the partial Galaxy A42 5G statement, Samsung raised the veil off its newest tablet, clever tracker and wireless battery charger. Say hi to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Samsung Galaxy Fi t2 and Wireless Charging Trio.

The Galaxy Tab A7 is the most recent economical slate by the Korean business, however do not puzzle it with the outdated Galaxy Tab A 7.0 (2016 ). This one comes with a 10.4″ TFT with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels and about 80% screen-to-body ratio.

The brand-new tablet is powered by an undefined octa-core CPU (3 cores performing at 2GHz, the rest at1.8 GHz), paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage (there’s a slot for microSD too). A quartet of speakers ensures it will provide more immersive multimedia experience than most of its direct competitors.









Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The rear electronic camera is 8MP, the one on the front is 5MP, and this tablet comes with a 7,040 mAh battery, charged through the USB-C port. Next to it, we can see a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Connectivity likewise consists of Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/ n/ac, however it will have variations with LTE in some nations.











Samsung Galaxy Fi t2

The Galaxy Fi t2 is Samsung’s newest ultra-affordable smartband. Standing versus the similarity the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, the Fi t2 sports a 1.1″ AMOLED with 3D …