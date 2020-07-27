Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4″, 32GB, Mocha (LTE Verizon & WIFI) – SM-T307UZNAVZW (2020) US Model & Warranty



Compact Connected Cinematic Bring entertainment to life with the Galaxy Tab a 8 4″ With LTE Whether you’re traveling commuting or relaxing at home escape into the worlds of your favorite movies shows and music on a wide immersive screen—all without having to search for Wi-Fi

Always connected with LTE Watch work listen and browse from the couch train Park bench and everywhere in between With LTE connectivity you’re always online so your entertainment is always on whenever you want

Wider More immersive Meet the tablet that was made for widescreen Enjoy the wide 16 10 ratio Display with a corner-to-corner view for a truly immersive experience And whether you’re streaming browsing or sharing photos The lightweight design is easy to carry and comfortable to hold—even with one hand

Room for everything load thousands of songs photos and videos and then add some more With 32GB of internal memory there’s ample room to store If you ever need to you can expand your storage space up to an additional 400GB with a Micro SD card so you have room for whatever you want

Corporate/business ready With an LTE connection new content and email access can be downloaded and streamed while away from office or home

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Usb