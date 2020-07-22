Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ Tablet (Latest Model), 32GB Wi-Fi, Black, Android 9.0 Pie, 5100 mAh Battery, Bluetooth, Bundled with Ghost Manta 64GB Micro SD Card



Price: $199.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 05:24:19 UTC – Details)



Stay productive and entertained with this 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet. The 8-inch 1280 x 800 touchscreen provides an immersive entertainment experience, and the powerful battery offers up to 13 hours of viewing per charge. This Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet has a 2.0GHz processor that makes resource-intensive applications run smoothly.

Galaxy Tab A (Latest Model) – 8″ – 32GB

Total Storage Capacity : 2GB(RAM) + 32GB mSD

Screen Size: 8″

Processor Model: Qualcomm SDM 429 (Exynos 7904)

Internet Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Battery Type: Li-ion/Li-Polymer

Bluetooth Enabled: Bluetooth v4.2

Screen Resolution: 1280 x 800

Screen Type: WXGA

Battery Life: Up to 13Hrs

System Memory (RAM): 2

Processor Brand: Qualcomm

Keyboard Included: No

S Pen Included: No

Weight: 12.2 ounces

Dimensions: 8.3″ W x 4.9″ D x 0.3″ H

Color: Black

Accessories: Ghost Manta 64GB Micro SD card

【Minimum bezel. Maximum view】8″ screen with 1280 x 800 resolution, clear, bright resolution for watching movies, surfing the Web, reading books, and more. Perfectly sized for comfortable holding, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ was designed with a minimized bezel, giving you more room to view your favorite content. The premium metallic finish and lightweight design make it easy to use around the house or on the go.

【Entertainment ready】 An 8.0 inches display draws you in when viewing content, playing games, shopping or curling up with a good book. Plus, dual speakers dial up the action, delivering spacious sound for all your movies, music and shows.

【Binge ready Battery & Android 9 Pie】Browse, watch or shop for upto 13 hours on a full charge. Android 9 Pie operating system, productivity and entertainment at your fingertips. Download apps, games, movies, music and eBooks from Google Play. Cloud integration provides a seamless experience across all Android devices.

【Room for everything】Keep your favorite songs, photos or videos, thanks to 32GB of built in memory; It also bundled with Ghost Manta 64GB micro SD Card to expand your storage space

【Exynos 7904 Quad-core processor w/ Dual cameras】 The right combination of fast performance and power efficiency. It allows rapid multitasking, delivers smooth response and unleashes stunning graphics. Dual cameras for photos and face-to-face chat — 8MP rear camera and 2MP front camera with 1080p HD video recording.