Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Inches 2019 T295 LTE (32GB) Factory Unlocked Tablet



Price: $170.00

(as of Aug 24,2020 20:00:43 UTC – Details)



The tablet that goes where you go Discover a practical companion in Galaxy Tab A (8.0”, 2019), a tablet that excels at the basics and adds a lot more. With a design that’s easy to carry with one hand, it’s slim, compact, and portable, the ideal blend of performance, design and attainability. The tablet that goes where you go A design that won’t get in the way We removed the front home key and moved the logo to the back on Galaxy Tab A (8.0″, 2019) to give you a larger screen to view and explore. Dual speakers fitted in on the bottom stay out of sight and complement the slim feel. The rear side with metal backing and Samsung logo provides a sleek touch A design that wont get in the way Just slip it in and go There’s always room for your Galaxy Tab A (8.0″, 2019) where you’re going. Slim and just 347 grams, children carry it with ease while adults can grip it in just one hand. Find it in either black or silver to fit your own style. Just slip it in and go *Product color availability may vary depending on country, region and carrier. **Actual device weight may show slight variation from number listed. A screen you’ll love to watch Galaxy Tab A (8.0”, 2019) packs an 8 inch, bright 1280×800 pixel display with 16:10 screen ratio for optimum viewing both upright and horizontal. And to get started viewing and streaming, the tablet comes bundled with YouTube Premium so your favorite videos keep playing ad-free and uninterrupted. A screen youll love to watch *Availability of YouTube Premium may vary by country or region. Users must subscribe to a YouTube Premium account to enjoy all its benefits. A digital playground for learning and fun Samsung Kids Home lets you shape a safe environment for your children to explore. Simply tap in the Quick panel to enjoy native apps with characters that live inside their virtual world. Parental Control lets you monitor usage and play time so you can hand over the tablet with peace of mind.

This tablet will function for Data and Calling purposes with compatible GSM Networks and as a Phone. Fully Compatible with all GSM carriers, please check the compatibility of the tablet. Doesn’t work with CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint. International Model, Does not have US warranty.

8.0″ (203.1mm), Resolution: 1280 x 800 (WXGA), TFT, 16M Color Depth, 5100 mAh battery

RAM – 2GB, ROM – 32GB, MicroSD (Up to 512GB), Android 9.0 (Pie), Qualcomm SDM429 Snapdragon 429, Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

Rear Camera – 8.0 MP, Front Camera – 2.0 MP, Dual Speaker, Bluetooth v4.2, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

2G: GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900, 3G: UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900), 4G: FDD LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B28(700), 4G: TDD LTE B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)