Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ 32 GB Wifi Android 9.0 Pie Tablet Black (2019) – SM-T290NZKAXAR



Price: $149.99 - $121.46

Sleek and powerful, the new Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ Lets you browse, watch your favorite shows and movies, play games, and get things done on a tablet that’s light and comfortable in your hands. With a long-lasting battery and expandable memory, The Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ Is built to keep up with you.

Minimum bezel; Maximum view: Designed with a minimized bezel, giving you more room to view your favorite content in a slim, comfortable form; The premium metallic finish and lightweight design make it easy to use around the house or on the go

Entertainment ready: An 8.0 inches Display immerses you in content, and dual speakers deliver spacious surround sound

Binge ready Battery: browse, watch or shop for upto 13 hours on a full charge

Room for everything: Keep your favorite songs, photos or videos, thanks to 32GB of built in memory; Plus expand your storage upto 512GB anytime With a Micro SD card