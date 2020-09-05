Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ (2019) with S Pen SM-P200 WiFi Black 32GB International Version (No Warranty in The USA)



S Pen versatility under a sleek exteriorThe keyless all black front design of the Galaxy Tab A with S Pen conveys the serenity of form the Galaxy name represents. Inside find a dense extended graphics array for a landscape feel even when held vertically, and embedded S Pen in every device for ultimate on-the-go productivity. Vivid when it’s bright, gentle when it’s darkDiscover a display crafted to match your needs in Galaxy Tab A with S Pen. Vivid and bright for crisp details during the daytime, a blue light filter turns on with a single tap to protect your eyes at night so you can enjoy long periods of reading on the 8.0″ widescreen. The portable pen that always goes with youNow you have an S Pen when you need it. Pop it out and start writing with 2.8 grams of lightweight comfort and 0.7mm elastometer tip. A pen button adds more functionality, and there†s nothing to charge. And with its IP68 rating, S Pen is resistant to water and dust. A tablet that won’t hold you backThe Galaxy Tab A with S Pen was built to keep up with you, starting with its octa core processor. Find 32 GB of built-in storage space, and slip in a Micro SD for up to 512 GB extra. And the powerful 4,200mAh battery lets you use it for long periods of time.

8.0 inches, TFT LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Octa-Core (1.8GHz, 1.6GHz) , Android 9.0 (Pie)

32GB ROM, 3GB RAM, Supports microSD, up to 512 GB (dedicated slot), 4200 mAh battery

Main Camera: 8 MP, AF ; Front Camera: 5 MP, S-Pen Included, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps),

SM-P200 – Wi-Fi Only (No SIM Card Slot / Network)

International Model, Does not have US warranty.