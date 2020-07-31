Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ (2019, WiFi Only) 32GB, 5100mAh Battery, Dual Speaker, SM-T290, International Model (Silver)



The tablet that goes where you goDiscover a practical companion in Galaxy Tab A, a tablet that excels at the basics and adds a lot more. With a design that s easy to carry with one hand, it’s slim, compact, and portable with the ideal blend of performance, design and attainability. A design that won’t get in the wayWe removed the front home key and moved the logo to the back on Galaxy Tab A to give you a larger screen to view and explore. Dual speakers fitted on the bottom of the tablet stay out of sight and complement the slim feel. The rear side with a metal backing provides a sleek touch. Just slip it in and goThere’s always room for your Galaxy Tab A wherever you’re going. Slim and just 345 grams, children carry it with ease while adults can grip it in just one hand. Find it in either black or silver to fit your own style. A screen you’ll love to watchGalaxy Tab A packs an 8-inch, bright 1280×800 pixel display with 16: 10 screen ratio for optimum viewing in both landscape and portrait. And to get started viewing and streaming, the tablet comes with 2 months free of YouTube Premium so your favourite videos keep playing ad-free and uninterrupted. Battery life that stands out from the packGalaxy Tab A carries more power than you’d expect in a device this sleek. The 5, 100mAh* battery gives you the freedom to forget about your charger for long periods of time when you have somewhere to go or lots to watch. Power your life, keep your momentsWhen it comes to performance and space, Galaxy Tab A checks off all the boxes. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and the latest Android OS P. A dedicated SD Card slot allows up to 512GB more so you can keep all your memories in one place.

8. 0″ (203. 1mm), Resolution: 1280 x 800 (WXGA), TFT, 16M Color Depth, 5100 mAh battery

RAM – 2GB, ROM – 32GB, MicroSD (Up to 512GB), Android 9. 0 (Pie), Qualcomm SDM429 Snapdragon 429, Quad-core 2. 0 GHz Cortex-A53

Rear Camera – 8. 0 MP, Front Camera – 2. 0 MP, Dual Speaker, Bluetooth v4. 2, USB 2. 0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

Wi-Fi – 802. 11 a/b/g/n 2. 4+5GHz, Wi-Fi Direct, Samsung Kids Home, No SIM Card Supported

International Model, Does not have US .