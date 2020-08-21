Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ (2019, WiFi + Cellular) 32GB, 5100mAh Battery, 4G LTE Tablet & Phone (Makes Calls) GSM Unlocked SM-T295, International Model (32GB + 64GB SD Bundle, Silver)

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $169.98
(as of Aug 21,2020 06:20:58 UTC – Details)


The tablet that goes where you go
Discover a practical companion in Galaxy Tab A (8.0”, 2019), a tablet that excels at the basics and adds a lot more. With a design that’s easy to carry with one hand, it’s slim, compact, and portable, the ideal blend of performance, design and attainability.
8.0″ (203.1mm), Resolution: 1280 x 800 (WXGA), TFT, 16M Color Depth, 5100 mAh battery
RAM – 2GB, ROM – 32GB, MicroSD (Up to 512GB), Android 9.0 (Pie), Qualcomm SDM429 Snapdragon 429, Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
Rear Camera – 8.0 MP, Front Camera – 2.0 MP, Dual Speaker, Bluetooth v4.2, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo
2G: GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900, 3G: UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900), 4G: FDD LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B28(700), 4G: TDD LTE B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
This tablet will function for Data and Calling purposes with compatible GSM Networks and as a Phone. Fully Compatible with all GSM carriers, please check the compatibility of the tablet. Doesn’t work with CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint. International Model, Does not have US warranty.

Post Views: 66

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR