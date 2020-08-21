Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ (2019, WiFi + Cellular) 32GB, 5100mAh Battery, 4G LTE Tablet & Phone (Makes Calls) GSM Unlocked SM-T295, International Model (32GB + 64GB SD Bundle, Silver)



Price: $169.98

(as of Aug 21,2020 06:20:58 UTC – Details)



The tablet that goes where you go

Discover a practical companion in Galaxy Tab A (8.0”, 2019), a tablet that excels at the basics and adds a lot more. With a design that’s easy to carry with one hand, it’s slim, compact, and portable, the ideal blend of performance, design and attainability.

8.0″ (203.1mm), Resolution: 1280 x 800 (WXGA), TFT, 16M Color Depth, 5100 mAh battery

RAM – 2GB, ROM – 32GB, MicroSD (Up to 512GB), Android 9.0 (Pie), Qualcomm SDM429 Snapdragon 429, Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

Rear Camera – 8.0 MP, Front Camera – 2.0 MP, Dual Speaker, Bluetooth v4.2, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

2G: GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900, 3G: UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900), 4G: FDD LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B28(700), 4G: TDD LTE B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)

This tablet will function for Data and Calling purposes with compatible GSM Networks and as a Phone. Fully Compatible with all GSM carriers, please check the compatibility of the tablet. Doesn’t work with CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint. International Model, Does not have US warranty.