Samsung – Galaxy Tab A – 10.1″ FHD (1920 x 1080) – Wi-Fi Tablet – 3GB RAM + 128GB ROM – Silver Touchscreen Portable Tablets, iPuzzle 32GB MicroSD Card



Price: $329.00 - $299.00

OS

Android

Processor

Octa Core (Dual 1.8GB + Hexa 1.6GHz)

Lassen O+ (Exynos 7904A)

Color

Silver

Weight

1.03 lbs (469g)

Dimensions

9.65″ x 5.88″ x 0.30″

Camera resolution (Front)

5.0 MP

Camera resolution (Rear)

8.0 MP

Video Recording Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)@30fps

Main Camera – Flash

No

Main Camera – Auto Focus

Yes

Battery

Li-Ion 6,150mAh

Memory

3GB RAM + 128GB

External Memory/microSD Capacity

MicroSD

Wi-Fi

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80

USB

USB 2.0

Bluetooth

Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps)

ANT+

Yes

Location Technology

GPS,Glonass,Beidou

Earjack

3.5mm Stereo

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

PC Sync.

Smart Switch (PC version)

Display

10.1″ (255.4mm) 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) TFT 16M Color Depth

NFC

No

Speaker

2-Speaker

Video Playing Resolution

UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps

Gear Manager

Galaxy Buds,Gear IconX

Accessories

iPuzzle 32GB MicroSD Card

10.1″ Full HD corner-to-corner display. The lightweight premium metal design goes anywere you go.

Octa Core (Dual 1.8GB + Hexa 1.6GHz) Lassen O+ (Exynos 7904A) processor, The right combination of fast performance and power efficiency. It allows rapid multitasking, delivers smooth response and unleashes stunning graphics.

3GB RAM + 128GB

8MP Rear-Facing and 5MP Front-Facing Camera with autofocus capture the moment perfectly; Dolby Atmos Surround Sound

Android P; Silver, iPuzzle 32GB MicroSD Card