Samsung – Galaxy Tab A – 10.1″ FHD (1920 x 1080) – Wi-Fi Tablet – 3GB RAM + 128GB ROM – Silver Touchscreen Portable Tablets, iPuzzle 32GB MicroSD Card

OS
Android
Processor
Octa Core (Dual 1.8GB + Hexa 1.6GHz)
Lassen O+ (Exynos 7904A)
Color
Silver
Weight
1.03 lbs (469g)
Dimensions
9.65″ x 5.88″ x 0.30″
Camera resolution (Front)
5.0 MP
Camera resolution (Rear)
8.0 MP
Video Recording Resolution
FHD (1920 x 1080)@30fps
Main Camera – Flash
No
Main Camera – Auto Focus
Yes
Battery
Li-Ion 6,150mAh
Memory
3GB RAM + 128GB
External Memory/microSD Capacity
MicroSD
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80
USB
USB 2.0
Bluetooth
Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps)
ANT+
Yes
Location Technology
GPS,Glonass,Beidou
Earjack
3.5mm Stereo
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
PC Sync.
Smart Switch (PC version)
Display
10.1″ (255.4mm) 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) TFT 16M Color Depth
NFC
No
Speaker
2-Speaker
Video Playing Resolution
UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps
Gear Manager
Galaxy Buds,Gear IconX
Accessories
iPuzzle 32GB MicroSD Card
10.1″ Full HD corner-to-corner display. The lightweight premium metal design goes anywere you go.
Octa Core (Dual 1.8GB + Hexa 1.6GHz) Lassen O+ (Exynos 7904A) processor, The right combination of fast performance and power efficiency. It allows rapid multitasking, delivers smooth response and unleashes stunning graphics.
3GB RAM + 128GB
8MP Rear-Facing and 5MP Front-Facing Camera with autofocus capture the moment perfectly; Dolby Atmos Surround Sound
Android P; Silver, iPuzzle 32GB MicroSD Card