Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 64 GB Wifi Tablet Black (2019)



Price: $279.99

Bring the cinematic experience home with a widescreen Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ That delivers entertainment The whole family can enjoy. Feel the action come to life all around you with immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. Browse, shop or binge-watch for hours with a long-lasting battery—plus, make room for all of your favorites with expandable storage. Earjack- 0.13 inches Stereo.

Minimal bezel, Maximum view, Watch, stream and browse on a 10.1 Inches Full HD corner to corner Display; The lightweight premium metal design goes anywhere you go

Big sound for big entertainment; The perfect complement to a wide, immersive picture, Dolby Atmos Surround sound fills the room with cinematic clarity

Binge worthy Battery: Browse, watch Or shop for up to ten hours on a full charge

Room for everything: Never delete songs, photos or videos, thanks to ample built in memory: Plus expand your storage up to 512GB anytime With a Micro SD card