Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ (2019, WiFi + Cellular) Full HD Corner-to-Corner Display, 32GB 4G LTE Tablet & Phone (Makes Calls) GSM Unlocked SM-T515, International Model (32 GB, Gold)

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $249.99
(as of Jul 26,2020 16:51:09 UTC – Details)


Entertainment for all
Bring the cinematic experience home with a widescreen Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ that delivers entertainment the whole family can enjoy. Feel the action come to life all around you with immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. Browse, shop or bingewatch for hours with a long-lasting battery—plus, make room for all of your favorites with expandable storage.
10.1 inches, 295.8 cm2 (~80.7% screen-to-body ratio), 1200 x 1920 pixels, 16:10 ratio (~224 ppi density)
32GB ROM, 2GB RAM, CPU: Octa Core (Dual 1.8GB + Hexa 1.6GHz), Rear Camera: 8MP, Front Camera: 5MP, Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80
Single SIM – Nano-SIM, Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI, Non-removable Li-Ion 6150mAh battery, Music Play Time: Up to 128, Video Play Time: Up to 13
2G bands: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, 3G bands: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, 4G bands: LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 66(1700/2100)
This tablet will function for Data and Calling purposes with compatible GSM Networks and as a Phone. Fully Compatible with all GSM carriers, please check the compatibility of the tablet. Doesn’t work with CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint. International Model, Does not have US warranty.

Post Views: 18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR