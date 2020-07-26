Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ (2019, WiFi + Cellular) Full HD Corner-to-Corner Display, 32GB 4G LTE Tablet & Phone (Makes Calls) GSM Unlocked SM-T515, International Model (32 GB, Gold)



Entertainment for all

Bring the cinematic experience home with a widescreen Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ that delivers entertainment the whole family can enjoy. Feel the action come to life all around you with immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. Browse, shop or bingewatch for hours with a long-lasting battery—plus, make room for all of your favorites with expandable storage.

10.1 inches, 295.8 cm2 (~80.7% screen-to-body ratio), 1200 x 1920 pixels, 16:10 ratio (~224 ppi density)

32GB ROM, 2GB RAM, CPU: Octa Core (Dual 1.8GB + Hexa 1.6GHz), Rear Camera: 8MP, Front Camera: 5MP, Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80

Single SIM – Nano-SIM, Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI, Non-removable Li-Ion 6150mAh battery, Music Play Time: Up to 128, Video Play Time: Up to 13

2G bands: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, 3G bands: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, 4G bands: LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 66(1700/2100)

This tablet will function for Data and Calling purposes with compatible GSM Networks and as a Phone. Fully Compatible with all GSM carriers, please check the compatibility of the tablet. Doesn’t work with CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint. International Model, Does not have US warranty.