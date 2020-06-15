Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Gets One UI 2.1 Update With June 2020 Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is now having the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update along with the June 2020 security patch. Users in South Korea have confirmed receiving the updates via community posts, and reportedly, users in Germany are also having the latest version of One UI today.The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ received the One UI 2 update back January. The phones debuted in 2018 with the Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UX.

As per a screenshot with a Samsung Galaxy S9 user in South Korea, the One UI 2.1 over-the-air (OTA) update carries the firmware G960NKSU3ETF4. Meanwhile, a report by SamMobile indicates that users in Germany are getting the firmware version G96xFXXU9ETF5.

The system update is 896.15MB in proportions and carries the June 2020 Android security patch. The new software iteration brings a bunch of enhanced features and improves the general system of Galaxy S9 phones.

The screenshot of the update on the Samsung Community page highlights upgrades such as for instance AR Zone that puts all augmented reality features such as AR Emoji and AR Doodle in one place. Users will also be receiving Quick Share and Music Share features that allow users to share files instantly. The Gallery app and Keyboard app on Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are becoming new organisational features. Users are also getting a Quick crop option for editing “high resolution image” (translated).

The Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update is currently obtainable in limited regions and information regarding its India availability are required soon. Recently, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users in India started receiving the One UI 2.1 update. Samsung in addition has started rolling out OneUI 2.1 update on Galaxy Note 9.

