Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ get One UI 2.1

Samsung’s One UI 2.1 might be the final major update the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will receive and the OTA is now being pushed to users in Germany and South Korea.

The update, of course, continues to be based on Android 10 but brings a small number of new features that the One UI 2.0 didn’t have. For instance, you can now share things quickly with other Samsung owners, similar to Apple’s AirDrop function. You may also share your Bluetooth audio stream so other friends can stay tuned and play their own music through your phone, which in turn is connected to the audio device.

The camera app has also received some love and now gets additional modes with the Pro video recording being one.

For now, the update can be obtained only to some users in Germany and Korea but broader availability should are available in the following days.

