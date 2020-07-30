Samsung Galaxy S8, 64GB, Midnight Black – For AT&T / T-Mobile (Renewed)



This Samsung Galaxy S8 sm-g950u 64GB GSM unlocked Android smartphone is certified Refurbished. It is 100% functional and in near perfect cosmetic condition with the possibility of a few light hair marks. It will not come in its original packaging but will include a certified cable and UL approved power adapter. Headsets, SIM card and manual are not included. This Samsung Galaxy S8 sm-g950u 64GB GSM unlocked Android smartphone is fully functional with mobile, AT&T and all other GSM networks. It will not work on Sprint, Verizon, boost, Virgin Mobile or any other CDMA network.

Locked to the GSM network and only compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. Will not work with Sprint, Verizon, US Cellular or Cricket.

The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic.

Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length.

Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.

Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.