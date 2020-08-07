Samsung Galaxy S8 – 64GB – Arctic Silver – Verizon + GSM Factory Unlocked 4G LTE (Renewed)



Price: $252.00

(as of Aug 07,2020 20:25:50 UTC – Details)





Infinity Display: a bezel-less, full-frontal, edge-to-edge screen. Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings

Capture life as it happens with the Galaxy S8 camera. The 12MP rear camera and the 8MP front camera are so accurate and fast that you won’t miss a moment, day or night. Memory: Internal Memory 64 GB, RAM 4GB

Please Note: Phone is factory unlocked and will work on Verizon + GSM Carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, etc). Will NOT work on Sprint. Phone may have Verizon logos and/or apps included.