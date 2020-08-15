Samsung Galaxy S21 to come without ToF sensor

Samsung’s just recently revealed Galaxy Note20 flagships came without ToF sensing units and a current report coming out of South Korea declares that the Galaxy S21 will likewise come without the ToF modules.

Samsung chose to drop the ToF sensing units on the Galaxy S21 due to the fact that there aren’t sufficient usage cases for this innovation today. Besides, the indirect ToF innovation Samsung utilizes is less effective than the direct ToF innovation utilized byApple The latter is established by Sony, and Samsung could not get it considering that Apple has an unique handle the Japanese tech giant.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (on left) and Galaxy S20 Ultra (on right) both come with ToF sensing units

However, Samsung hasn’t deserted the principle yet, and the business’s System LSI Business department is supposedly establishing an image sensor that might enhance the indirect ToF innovation.

But, the Korean tech giant will think about utilizing it in its smart devices after seeing how Apple executes the ToF innovation in its future items and the marketplace’s reaction to it.

