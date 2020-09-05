Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ pop up on 3C, battery specs revealed

There’s still a long method till the Samsung Galaxy S21 household releases next year, apparently in February, however the very first reports begin sneaking in. We currently had a number of them currently and the latest leakage is rather strong considered that it originates from 3C.

Galaxy S21

The accreditation files expose the Galaxy S21’s and S21+’s battery capabilities and design numbers. The previous is with design number SM-G991 and a 3,880 mAh battery while the S21+, which is the SM-G996, gets a 4,660 mAh system. Interestingly enough, the listings recommend that the battery will not be produced bySamsung Instead, the Chinese- based business, Ningde Amperex innovation Limited will be taking the order.



Galaxy S21+

Anyway, the worths revealed above most likely describe the ranked battery capabilities suggesting that the common worths would be greater. This likewise suggests that just the Plus design will be using an upgrade over its predecessor in this regard. The Galaxy S21 keeps the common 4,000 mAh.

