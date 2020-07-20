Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra long-term review

Introduction

Oh look, this is one Galaxy S20 that has Ultra in the name! And it also comes with a Ultra price! But can it be all-around Ultra enough to actually, truly justify those things? That’s a very good question, one which we’ll try to answer for you in this long-term review.

This year Samsung was not content to go with its usual two-size approach to its flagship S smartphone line (with an “e” or “lite” – or both – thrown in for good measure from time to time). Instead, it went ahead and created the quintessential “everything and the kitchen sink” device in the accordingly named S20 Ultra. A phone that misses practically nothing you’d want in a high-end handset in this point in time. Or… does it? Could it already have some weird compromises hiding underneath that shiny Ultra branding?

We’ve spent weeks on end utilizing the Galaxy S20 Ultra exclusively, in order to enable you to get an image of what it’s like to live with, that’s as accurate as possible, if inherently subjective. Without spoiling anything, we are able to say that yes, it’s really a premium experience undoubtedly, but things are not always perfect and neither is the S20 Ultra. No phone has ever been, but that one got us hopeful, centered on what it brings to the dining table on paper.

To uncover what we liked about it throughout our extensive usage period and what we weren’t so thrilled about, join us on the next few pages once we explore Samsung’s still-current (but not for long) top dog smartphone in depth. Note that we have the Exynos-powered model, therefore that will obviously influence our opinions. The Snapdragon version generally seems to offer slightly better performance and better battery life, according to the internet at large. We can’t attest to this once we haven’t had that model in to compare to.