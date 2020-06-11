Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White announced

Samsung has announced a new limited edition of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, dubbed Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White (machine translated from Vietnamese).

The Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White will set you back VND29,990,000 ($1,290/1,140) and it will be up for pre-orders in Vietnam from June 12 to June 18. Those who pre-book will receive Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 speakers worth VND6,900,000 ($300/260) free of charge and get an instantaneous cashback of VND4,000,000 ($170/150).

The Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White will go on sale from June 19 through CellPhoneS stores and those who purchase the smartphone between June 19 and June 21 will be entitled to an additional discount of VND3,000,000 ($130/115).

The Limited Edition S20 Ultra packs the same specs as the S20 Ultra 4G model: Exynos 990 SoC, 6.9″ QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP quad camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Samsung hasn’t mentioned the memory configuration of the S20 Ultra Limited Edition White in its press release, but we assume it’s the identical to the regular models available in Vietnam – 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also includes a microSD card slot, that allows storage expansion by as much as 1TB.

Source (in Vietnamese)