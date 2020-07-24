Samsung Galaxy S20 series will soon receive One UI 2.5

Samsung is anticipated to present the Galaxy Note20 with One UI 2.5 at the Unpacked occasion on August 5, and according to several reports from leaksters, the user interface will struck the Galaxy S20 trio also.

One UI 2.5 will be an upgrade over the One UI 2.1 platform with enhanced functions, similar to One UI 1.5 that included the Note10 series in 2015 and ultimately rolled to the S10 household. Rumors are recommending the brand-new user interface will bring Pro mode for Video where the cams can be made use of a lot more.

Earlier reports recommend One UI 2.5 will likewise be readily available out of package for all future midrange Galaxy A smart devices, along with the brand-new Galaxy Fold gadgets. Last in line are the Galaxy M systems, which presently sit last in the chain of command of software application updates.

Via