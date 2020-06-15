Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched: All Details

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition have gone official. The South Korean tech giant has additionally unveiled Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earbuds. The three new devices don purple accents associated with the K-pop band. The special edition smartphone models have a purple straight back panel with a BTS logo in the bottom. The retail box even offers a huge BTS logo at the start and a black starry background, as opposed to the plain black one. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition come with a unique purple charging case, and the earbuds have sporadic purple splattered across, with the BTS logo sitting on the top. The specifications of all the three devices remain unchanged to the regular models, only the style colour and aesthetic see some tweaks, along with some software additions.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition and Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition will soon be up for pre-orders on Samsung.com from June 19 in a variety of markets. The three devices will continue sale starting July 9 that also marks because the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective. Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, they truly are up for pre-orders immediately via Weverse Shop in the usa and South Korean markets. On Weverse Shop, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition cost $199 (roughly Rs. 15,200).

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition comes with a purple charging case

Inside the retail boxes, Samsung has added decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalise their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to help keep. Apart from the change in design and additions of a couple of BTS wallpapers and themes, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition have identical specifications as the originally launched regular models. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition also offers exactly the same hardware, and just the outside has been dolled as much as appeal BTS fans.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and it is powered by Samsung Exynos 990, coupled with 8GB RAM. Additionally, the phone has triple rear cameras and a single 10-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The Galaxy S20+ packs a 4,500mAh battery and runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ have three mics (one inner and two outer), improved noise isolation, and support for Ambient Sound technology. The pair is equipped with a two-way speakers – with one tweeter and one woofer. The Galaxy Buds+ are AKG-tuned, and promise 11 hours of battery life.

The earbuds pack 85mAh battery, and the charging case is touted to incorporate extra 11 hours of battery. To put things into perspective on how fast the charging is, Samsung says that just 3 minutes of charging will offer a complete hour of play. The Galaxy Buds+ offer Qi wireless charging standard, Bluetooth v5, and IPX2 rating.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to undertake iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.