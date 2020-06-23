Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Samsung’s bouquet of premium Android smartphones this year looks promising. We have the S20 series for photography lovers, and the Galaxy Z Flip for anyone looking for the bleeding edge of smartphone technology. We haven’t even counted the following Galaxy Note smartphone, that ought to come later in the entire year, and will without doubt have unique features to brag about too.

The big focus for the brand new Galaxy S20 series in 2010 are the cameras. Samsung is making a large amount of noise about its new ‘Space Zoom’ feature and the fact the S20 models will be the first to supply 8K video recording at a useful framerate. The phones looked quite impressive once we first saw them at Samsung’s Unpacked event last month, and today it’s time to have a closer and much more in-depth look, starting with the Galaxy S20+.

This could be the direct successor to the Galaxy S10+ and as with every iteration, we should are expecting a sleeker design, better battery life, improved camera performance, not to mention, a more powerful processor.

Priced at Rs. 73,999 in India for the only 128GB version, is the Galaxy S20+ worthwhile? Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ design

The Galaxy S20+ is immediately recognisable as a Samsung smartphone. Compared to the Galaxy S10+, Samsung has refined the look. The upper and lower bezels of the display are narrower, and the glass right back has a wider curve at the sides, covering more of the aluminium frame. This phone is still very comfortable to carry but the glossy finish does make it quite slippery. It’s not too thick at 7.8mm, but it’s slightly weightier than its predecessor at 186g.

The narrow display borders and slightly taller body have allowed Samsung to use a bigger display. The Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, with support for HDR 10+ and, for the very first time, a 120Hz refresh rate. You can set the display to operate at 60Hz at its full resolution, or 120Hz at or perhaps a lower, full-HD+ resolution (which is the default setting) if you want. However, you can’t have the 120Hz refresh rate at the total resolution, at the least not yet. There have now been rumours about Samsung planning on allowing this with a pc software update in the foreseeable future.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has a gorgeous display with a 120Hz refresh rate

The Galaxy S20+ loses the secondary selfie camera that the Galaxy S10+ had, and alternatively there’s a single, centre-mounted hole-punch cutout. It’s not obtrusive in any way, and apps generally speaking block out that area, and so the cutout does not interfere with menus or other UI elements from fullscreen apps. The volume and power buttons are on the right, and Samsung did away with the dedicated Bixby button. Instead, you are able to customise the long-press function of the ability button to either wake Bixby or launch the ability menu. A double-press action can also be set to launch the camera, open Bixby, or every other app.

The SIM tray is on top of the device and can either house two Nano-SIMs or perhaps a single SIM and a microSD card. At the underside of the device, Samsung has gotten gone the headphone socket for the flagships because the Galaxy Note 10, and thus here, we just have the microphone, USB Type-C port, and a speaker. There can be an earpiece just over the camera hole, cleverly camouflaged between the outer frame and display, which makes it virtually impossible to see.

We have the Cosmic Gray colour variant of the Galaxy S20+, but it’s also obtainable in Could Blue and Cosmic Black trims in India. There is just a rectangular camera bump on the rear, which houses four camera sensors, a microphone, and the LED flash.

The design of the camera cluster reminds us a lot of a few of the recent Galaxy A-series offerings we’ve seen, which we feel dilutes the Galaxy S20 series’ street presence a little. We would have liked a more distinctive design for the rear with this phone, similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 11 (Review) series, merely to give its flagships better flaunt value.

The right back of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ looks a bit bland in our opinion

Having said that, the Galaxy S20+ feels a lot more premium than some of Samsung’s mid-range phones, when you actually hold it. It’s extremely well built, has a higher screen-to-body ratio, and continues to be fairly light. In the box, you will find a 25W fast charger, a Type-C to Type-C charging cable, an AKG-branded headset, a silicone case, and the typical leaflets. The Galaxy S20+ ships with a screen guard which for once is well applied and never intrusive when performing gestures.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ specifications and software

Globally, Samsung is marketing the S20 series as 5G smartphones, yet, in India, the complete S20 series will only support 4G. The 5G version of the Galaxy S20+ comes in multiple storage variants but the LTE-only version, which we have, comes in just one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The latter is expandable, which can be something we don’t see too often nowadays on flagship phones. Samsung has also used LPDDR5 memory here, which promises higher data rates and lower power consumption.

Like all previous Galaxy S flagships sold in India, the Galaxy S20+ is powered by an Exynos chip rather than a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, and usually the one used this is actually the Exynos 990. You can read more about it here, but essentially it’s a 7nm octa-core SoC with two custom Samsung cores for heavy-duty tasks, two Cortex-A76 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores for lighter workloads. Graphics is handled by the Mali-G77 GPU, which claims to supply a 20 percent boost in performance over the previous generation. Overall, we should are expecting performance such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is quick rather than fails

You also get the rest of the flagship connectivity features you’ll expect such as for instance Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Hi-Res audio support for wired headphones, IP68 dust and water resistance, fast wireless charging, NFC, and MST support for Samsung Pay.

The Galaxy S20+ runs One UI 2.1 which is predicated on Android 10, and our unit originally shipped with the February security patch. However, we received a software update, during our review with the March security patch. The latest version of Samsung’s Android skin feels extremely refined, and even though there are always a tonne of features to explore, it does not feel cluttered or overwhelming.

Features such as for instance Samsung Dex and Link to Windows are present, and yourself get the usual Samsung staples such as an integrated screen recorder, a screenshot editor, Edge screen, and a highly customisable always-on-display. Augmented reality (AR) features are grouped together in an app called AR Zone, which means you don’t have to launch the camera app merely to use features such as AR Doodle.

One UI will reveal promotional messages as notifications but this is often fixed by disabling a couple of toggles in the Privacy menu of the Settings app.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ performance and battery life

The Galaxy S20+ delivered rock-solid performance in the time we used it, and we expected nothing less. One UI has really grown on us, and today it’s easily certainly one of our favourite Android skins. The 120Hz display makes scrolling through menus feel snappy and provides the overall usage experience an even more fluid feel. However, we preferred utilising the Galaxy S20+ at the QHD+ resolution just for that extra little bit of sharpness in the UI, but that’s just us. It’s just a little surprising that 120Hz isn’t enabled automagically (which needs to have been the case), even as we suspect many users may well not discover that this program even exists.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ offers great app and gaming performance

The Exynos 990 is a solid performer, and the benchmarks solidify our experience. In AnTuTu, we got a score of 5,17,291 points, while the 3DMark Slingshot Extreme graphics test returned 6,721 points. These numbers were slightly lower than the scores we got from the Realme X50 Pro 5G (5,69,618 in AnTuTu and 7,202 in 3DMark). In any case, you’d be hard-pressed to notice any difference in real-world performance and even games. The usual heavy-hitters such as for instance PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade ran positively smoothly at the highest settings. The Galaxy S20+ got quite hot after about 20 minutes of gaming, but it was nothing we couldn’t handle.

The display is easily one of the best we’ve come across. Colours are rich with great saturation, and brightness is more than sufficient. The ambient light sensor can be a little sluggish sometimes, when it comes to adjusting brightness to complement ambient light, but this is simply not a big complaint. HDR content looks great, and because of the slimmer bezels, watching videos felt very immersive.

Audio quality from the stereo speakers was quite impressive too. The earpiece and the bottom-firing speaker sounded well-balanced, and with Dolby Atmos enabled, the spatial separation was audibly better. Bass continues to be a little weak but there is enough warmth in the sound to stop it from seeming tinny. The bundled AKG provides equally good audio in addition to passive isolation from ambient noise.

We should touch upon the phone’s biometric authentication systems. There’s the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, which is fast and did not fail us during the review period. Face recognition can be an option, also it works well but isn’t as fast even as we would have liked. It also tends to struggle in suprisingly low light, in which particular case, we had to resort to the fingerprint for authentication.

The hole-punch cutout is small and not too intrusive

All with this does have a toll on battery life, which is why Samsung has bumped up the ability to 4,500mAh for the Galaxy S20+. It’s safe to say that battery life is pretty solid, although not exceptional. We were able to get yourself a 24-hour runtime on most days, when our usage was not very heavy. However, on days once we used the camera a whole lot or played games for a long period, we did have to charge the phone just a little sooner.

Thankfully, it doesn’t simply take long to charge the Galaxy S20+. With the bundled 25W adapter, we managed to charge the battery up to 55 percent by 50 percent an hour or more to 93 percent within an hour. It also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, when you have a compatible 10W or more wireless charger. Like before, the Galaxy S20+ also supports Wireless PowerShare or reverse wireless charging, which may be used to charge accessories such as the Galaxy Buds+.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has a brand-new camera setup with two of the highlight features being 8K video recording and up to 30x hybrid zoom. The primary sensor still features a 12-megapixel resolution with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.8 aperture, and OIS, but the pixel size is currently 1.8 microns when compared with 1.4 microns on the previous model.

The ultra wide-angle camera also works on the 12-megapixel sensor, but with smaller 1.4 micron pixels, a narrower f/2.2 aperture, and no autofocus. The telephoto camera gets the biggest change, with a 64-megapixel sensor but no optical stabilisation. The ‘Plus’ model that we have has a depth vision camera which is absent in the conventional Galaxy S20. Another change, which no doubt you’ve noticed, is that Samsung has ditched its variable aperture system with the Galaxy S20 series, for better or worse.

The camera interface feels familiar if you’ve used any recent Samsung phone. We have a customisable row of shooting modes just above the shutter button, whilst the rest of the settings such as the aspect ratio, timer and toggle for ‘Motion photo’ sit on the far side of the viewfinder. The app offers toggles make it possible for the Scene Optimiser, which detects objects or a scene in the frame. Shot Suggestion will offer you tips to better your framing, and you will find experimental features such as HDR 10+ video, which can be enabled.

Initial reviews of the Galaxy S20 Ultra highlighted some big issues with the autofocus system, which Samsung has promised to fix. While we did not face such issues with the Galaxy S20+ while we were testing it, we received a software update which promised improvements for the cameras. We re-tested the cameras and missed anything new or different about the usage experience, but we did note that low light selfies seemed to have gotten better.

Landscape shot taken with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (tap for full-sized image)

Wide-angle shot taken with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (tap for full-sized image)

Close-up shot taken with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (tap for full-sized image)

When shooting with the main camera under good light, the Galaxy S20+ captured great details with pleasing colours and no visible noise in the shadow areas. HDR is handled very well, even if shooting subjects directly from the light. With the wide-angle camera, there exists a lot more of any scene to capture, nevertheless, you do acquire some barrel distortion. Close-up shots also ended up great, with excellent detail, sharpness and good natural bokeh.

The really fun part could be the phone’s new zoom system. The telephoto camera offers 2x optical zoom, and beyond that, it works on the mix of AI-assisted hybrid zoom and digital zoom. You can directly jump to certain zoom levels with dedicated buttons that appear once you tap the telephoto icon in the viewfinder. You can manually zoom in to an exact point aswell, using the old-fashioned pinch gesture.

Zoom examples of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (tap for larger image)

Photos taken with the telephoto camera were good, given ample light. During our initial testing, we found image quality inconsistent, but following a software update, things appear to have gotten better. After the 10x zoom level, textures on objects look visibly smoothened as grain and noise are removed. At the total 30x zoom, the Galaxy S20+ has the capacity to resolve a respectable amount of detail. Compared to cropping a native 64-megapixel sample, the exact same image with a 30x zoom offers better clarity. Beyond 20x, you get just a little preview window in the top of left corner of the viewfinder that will help you frame your shot.

Low light zoom sample taken with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (tap for larger image)

Low light close-up taken with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (tap for full-sized image)

Low light shot taken with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (tap for full-sized image)

In low light, using high levels of zoom doesn’t yield very favourable results. However, using Night mode with 10x zoom can offer vastly better results when compared to a standard shot with the exact same zoom level. Speaking of Night mode, this works across all three main sensors and helps remove grain and improves exposures. Low-light performance in general is great too. We managed to get good quality details and colours with the primary camera, and noise was handled well too.

Portrait sample taken with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (tap for full-sized image)

Live Focus mode works well, and we had a great success rate with people, but objects were a hit or miss. The background depth effect may be adjusted before or once you take a shot, and you can even apply different bokeh effects. Edge detection was also handled well.

A new shooting mode in the Galaxy S20+ is called Single Take. With this, the camera captures a 10-second video alongside stills at various intervals, and predicated on what’s being shot, it’s going to automatically apply filters for some of the shots. This is best when you’re capturing an activity, rather than still scene.

The Galaxy S20+ is just a very capable smartphone for video too. The highlight of course is 8K video, which is effective, but you’ll need an 8K display or TV to actually take advantage of such footage. It’s great that individuals have a phone that will record only at that resolution, but since the frame rate is bound to 24fps, we found it safer to simply stay with 4K video. Image quality is very good in daylight, with excellent stabilisation and details. In low light, the stabilisation causes a bit of a wobble effect in video, but other than this, the quality is good.

You can switch between all of the cameras, such as the selfie camera, when shooting up at to 4K resolution at 30fps. Video quality understandably isn’t great when shooting with the wide-angle or telephoto cameras in low light. There’s the Super Steady video mode too, which is designed to offer gimbal-level smoothness. While it does work to an extent, we preferred the standard when using the primary camera for 2 reasons. In Super Steady mode, only the wide-angle or telephoto cameras (depending on the perspective you select) are employed, and the resolution is fixed to 1080p.

Other shooting modes include Live Focus for videos, and there is even a manual video mode now, like everyone else have for stills. Super slow-motion mode is present too, but at 960fps, you’re still limited by a 720p resolution.

Selfie taken with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (tap for full-sized image)

Coming to the selfie camera, we have a 10-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel AF and an f/2.2 aperture. During the day, the beautification filter that’s on by default smoothens skin textures quite heavily, making photos look unnatural. Switching it off improves results dramatically. Live Focus is also a hit or miss, with incorrect edge detection. Before the software update, we had terrible results with the selfie camera in low light, but things have improved a bit post the update.

Verdict

The Galaxy S20+ may appear very expensive, but Samsung has actually priced it just like the Galaxy S10+, when it launched a year ago. From that perspective, the Galaxy S20+ offers improved design and performance across the board, which makes it a worthy upgrade. Some of its stand-out features range from the new zoom system for the rear cameras, the excellent display, solid battery life, and a sleeker design. Other things such as for instance reverse wireless charging, the stereo speakers, and the lean pc software make this an excellent package to think about.

However this phone comes with its share of weakness, such as the proven fact that it gets quite warm when playing heavy games for extended periods of time, and face recognition doesn’t work perfectly in low light. The design of the back can be a bit bland for a flagship phone in 2020. Battery life, while good, could have been better, and fast charging isn’t as quick as a few of the solutions we’ve seen from other manufacturers.

Another sore point for a few buyers could be the lack of 5G support in the Indian models. While it’s not a huge loss if you should be only likely to be making use of your phone in India, it may be a deal-breaker for people who travel a lot or who want to hold on to their expensive purchases for several years. Both Realme and iQoo have launched 5G devices in India for a lot less, making the Indian Galaxy S20+ seem less future-proof.

Overall, the Galaxy S20+ continues to be a great flagship that offers exceptional all-round performance, top-of-the-line features, and of course, brand value.