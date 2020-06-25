Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite tipped to launch in October

Two weeks in the past we got here throughout a report which speculated that Samsung is planning a Galaxy S20 Lite. Now, South Korean information outlet ETNews suggests the reasonably priced member of the S20 line can be launched in October.

The precise naming of the system remains to be not confirmed with the brand new report referring to it because the Galaxy S20 Pen Edition which might recommend an S-Pen stylus and nearer ties to the Galaxy Note collection. Other speculations recommend the telephone is perhaps known as the S20 Fan Edition or just the S20 Lite. According to earlier data, the telephone will include Samsungs One UI 2.5 and is anticipated to run on the Snapdragon 865. The remainder of the specs stay mysterious for now.







The Galaxy S10 Lite would possibly quickly get a successor

The new report additionally particulars Samsungs telephone launches for the second half of this yr with the Note20 collection anticipated to be introduced in August alongside a 5G model of the Z Flip whereas the Galaxy Fold 2 is anticipated later in September.

