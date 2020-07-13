Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865

As per previous reports, Samsung is apparently working on a Galaxy S10 Lite followпи-up, which must be coming at some point in October this year. However, a current Geekbench listing recommends that the handset is closer to release than anticipated.

The Galaxy S20 Lite was at first reported to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset with Samsung’s One UI 2.5 on leading and the Geekbench listing verifies the previous. The octa-core “Kona” SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz is most likely the Snapdragon 865 chip paired with 6GB of RAM.

The design number is SM-G781 B, which lines up with SamMobile‘s earliest report and recommends that the “B” at the end is for a designated area.

Source