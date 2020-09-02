Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite and Galaxy S20 FE inch closer to a launch

The Samsung Galaxy S20 family is going to welcome two more members any moment now. The Galaxy S20 Lite and the Galaxy S20 FE are right around the corner, as the latest set of leaks confirms.

The S20 Lite moniker appeared on Samsung USA and Samsung Germany websites as part of the troubleshooting tutorial for the Gear 360 camera and its accompanying app. In the same time, the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) has been certified at Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance with three variations – 4G and two 5G ones for Sub-6 and mmWave bands.







Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite moniker

Launching a Fan Edition of a popular phone is not a first for Samsung. Back in July 2017, the Korean company pushed the Note FE to its domestic market in South Korea, as a replacement for the cancelled Galaxy Note7. However, the three different versions clearly point to much wider availability this time around.









Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 4G or 5G on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance

Via 1 • Via 2