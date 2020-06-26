Samsung Galaxy S20 in Korea updated with July OTA, brings camera improvements

A new update has just begun rolling out on the Samsung Galaxy S20 in Korea. The update arrives with the July 1 security patch from Google  which can be quite a surprise considering Samsung is normally among the worst in terms of getting updates delivered punctually.

The update features a build number G988*KSU1ATFD and weighs in over 381MB. It brings new updates to the camera, and the changelog mentions updated image quality in digitally zoomed pictures, as well as improved video stabilization. The voice recording app will now be able to record audio from the Bluetooth devices microphone.

With this OTA, Samsung is discontinuing official support because of its Android Auto alternative called MirrorLink. Users can continue steadily to use MirrorLink as before, but it won’t be updated. It shouldn’t be long before other markets commence to receive the same update aswell.

