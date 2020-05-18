Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets new Aura Blue color in the Netherlands

Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ obtained a new Aura Blue colorway which is currently for sale in theNetherlands For currently, the color will certainly be special to the mid-sized participant of the S20 line, comparable to exactly how the Aura Blue Galaxy Note10+ was at first special to European customers.

Galaxy S20+ in Aura Blue

Exclusivity features a costs though as the Aura Blue S20+ will certainly retail for $ 1,349, a great $249 greater than the various other colorways of the phone based upon Dutch prices. It will certainly be supplied with T-Mobile and also Tele2. There is no word if various other markets will certainly additionally obtain the new Aura Blue colorway or when the prices will certainly be adapted to match the various other variations.

