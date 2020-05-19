Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets a New Aura Blue Colour Variant

Samsung Galaxy S20+ has obtained a new Aura Blue color variant. The present choices for the consumers embody Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray. The new color variant comes three months after the telephone was launched by Samsung. The telephone is a a part of Samsung’s flagship S20 sequence that was unveiled in February. The new color variant has presently been made accessible within the Netherlands. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ was additionally accessible in a Cloud White mannequin in choose markets together with South Korea.

Samsung said that customers now have extra color choices to select from when shopping for the Galaxy S20+ with the addition of Aura Blue mannequin.

While the Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black color choices have been already there, a Cloud White color choice was additionally spotted on Samsung’s web site in February. Moreover, there’s a Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Edition smartphone as effectively that is available in Matte Gold color. This telephone is accessible solely in Japan.

The new Aura Blue color for Samsung Galaxy S20+ is presently accessible within the Netherlands. In India, the telephone continues to be accessible in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray colors. It is being bought solely in a 8GB + 128GB (RAM + ROM) mannequin is that’s available for purchase for Rs. 77,999.

The smartphone options a 6.7-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X show, runs Android 10 based mostly One UI, and packs a 4,500mAh battery. The telephone appears to have been most well-liked by tens of millions of individuals as a result of in keeping with a report, it was the third best-selling Android smartphone on this planet within the first quarter of the calendar yr 2020. It captured a 1.7 p.c market share globally.

Affiliate hyperlinks could also be robotically generated – see our ethics assertion for particulars.