Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE 5G mentioned on Samsung.com

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will get 4 months of YouTube Premium– however that’s not the vital part, the fascinating bit is that this information originates from the authoritiesSamsung com website.

Better yet, it points out both theGalaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G This suggests that there will be an LTE variation in some markets– it’s unclear if it will overlap with the marketplaces that get the 5G design, however if it does, the 4G variation will cost less.

Also keep in mind that Samsung formally calls this phone the “FE” instead of “Fan Edition” (although that’s what the letters mean).

Anyway, renders of the Galaxy S20 FE reveal that it will have a somewhat smaller sized screen than the S20+, 6.4-6.5 inches. We have actually likewise seen 6 launch colors and became aware of the majority of the specifications. One thing stays uncertain– will all FE designs utilize the Exynos 990 chipset or will there be ones with the Snapdragon 865? And does the option in between 4G vs. 5G matter in which chip you get (if there’s more than one, that is)?









Samsung Galaxy S20 FE renders

This is particularly essential in areas that just get the Exynos variations of the primary S20 series. According to The Elec, the S20 FE will be launched in October, so it will be a number of months prior to we discover.

Source (in Bulgarian)|Via