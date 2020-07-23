Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to sport a 4,500 mAh battery

Rumors are swirling that Samsung is preparing a Fan Edition of the Galaxy S20 The phone which was formerly stated to show up as the S20 Lite is anticipated to rollover the Snapdragon 865 chipset and 120 Hz screen from the S20 series and now we have some details on its battery capability.

The cell is anticipated to bring the EB-BG781 ABY design number and will include a 4,500 mAh capability. This is the specific very same capability as the Galaxy S20+. The S20 FE’s screen size is reported to been available in between 6.5 and 6.7 inches and will sport an Infinity- O styling and sAMOLED matrix with FHD+ resolution.

.

.



Galaxy S20+

In regards to electronic cameras, previous reports state we remain in for a 12 MP primary shooter together with a 12 MP ultrawide snapper and 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom. The phone will likewise use IP68 dust and water resistance and will likewise be offered in both 4G and 5G variations. The brand-new report likewise discusses the possible launch colors for the gadget that include red, white, green, and orange.

The Galaxy S20 FE is anticipated to retail for KRW 900,000 ($752) in South Korea and is reported to launch inOctober These are simply simple speculations at this moment and are subject to modification.

Source ( in Dutch)