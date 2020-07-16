Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to come with 120Hz display, IP68 rating

Last month we learned Samsung was focusing on the Galaxy S20 Lite, which is rumored to get to October and was spotted on Geekbench earlier this week with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and 6GB RAM. The S20 Lite is rumored to be called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which according to reliable tipster Ice universe will pack a 120Hz display.

Ice universe does not reveal the size or resolution of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition’s screen but claims the smartphone will come with IP68 dust and water resistance. The tipster also says the smartphone will have a 3.3mm punch hole for the selfie camera, but does not reveal if it will be situated in the center such as the flagship S20 or will soon be placed in the left or right corner.









Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Lastly, the tipster confirms the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC and also have a “nice” price.

The Galaxy S10 Lite was announced in January this year and seeing how Ice universe says the S20 Fan Edition will arrive in Q4 2020, we’d place our bets on late December unveiling as opposed to October or November.

