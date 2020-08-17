Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition renders confirm flat screen, but it will measure 6.4-6.5 inches

An picture of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (or S20 FE for brief) dripped previously this month and it recommended that the phone will have a flat screen. The vibrant duo of @OnLeaks and Pricebaba launched CAD-based renders that confirm this and offer us a more in-depth view of the phone.

Interestingly, the screen size is in between 6.4 and 6.5 inches, significance it falls in between the Galaxy S20 (6.2″) and the S20+ (6.7″). The selfie electronic camera remains in a focused punch hole, matching the rest of Samsung’s high end lineup.









Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (informal CAD-based renders)

However, due to the fact that of the bezels around the screen, the Fan Edition winds up practically precisely the very same size as the S20+ and determines 161 x 73 x 8 mm. It has the very same battery capability as the plus too, 4,500 mAh.

The leaksters recommend that the phone’s frame is constructed of metal while the back is matte plastic (comparable to the vanilla Galaxy Note20).

The phone appeared on Geekbench with an Exynos 990 chipset rather of the reported Snapdragon 865. According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S20 FE will have a 120 Hz screen and an IP68 water resistance, much like the primary S20 trio. The electronic camera department will utilize the 12 MP primary and ultra large cameras of the S20/S20+ but will switch it up with an 8 MP 3x telephoto electronic camera (so state previous …