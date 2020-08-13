Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition pops up on Geekbench with an Exynos 990 SoC

Until now, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was anticipated to come with a Snapdragon 865SoC But as it ends up that may not be the complete story, as the variation with design classification SM-G780 F has actually appeared on Geekbench with an Exynos 990 chipset.

The criteria database likewise exposes that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have 8GB RAM onboard. The S20 Fan Edition, sporting design number SM-G781 B, was formerly found on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 6GB RAM.

There’s no word from Samsung about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition yet, however reports have it that it will show up in Q42020 A just recently dripped image exposed the mobile phone will load an Infinity- O screen, which is stated to have a Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz revitalize rate, with a diagonal in between 6.5 and 6.7 inches.

We do not understand what the back of the S20 Fan Edition appears like, however it’s stated to be house to a triple video camera setup consisting of a 12 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto system with 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is reported to load a 4,500 mAh battery and come with IP68 dust and water resistance. It will be offered in both 4G and 5G variations.

Via