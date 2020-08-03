Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Image leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is frequently discussed, however it hasn’t been seen previously– @evleaks released this render of the front of the gadget, which (unsurprisingly) appears rather comparable the existing S20 designs, though it’s not rather similar either.

According to reports, the Fan Edition will be based upon the Galaxy S20+ as it will include a 120 Hz 6.5-6.7″ screen and a 4,500 mAh battery and these specifications compare with the plus design. Below is the dripped S20 FE image together with the S20+:





Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (leakage) • Galaxy S20+ (main image)

The bezels appear thicker, though main renders are infamously undependable about bezel sizes. This might show a flat panel, howver. Anyway, The single punch hole in the center of the leading line of the screen will determine 3.3 mm, the resolution of the video camera inside it is unidentified.

It would be intriguing to see the back of the phone as the triple video camera is not a direct copy of the S20 setup– report has it that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will obtain the 12 MP broad and ultra broad video cameras, however will utilize a various 8 MP telephoto webcam with 3x optical zoom.

And in face you have not become aware of this Fan Edition organisation prior to, it’s a chance for individuals in the areas that got Exynos- powered S20 phones to purchase one …