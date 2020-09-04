Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition full specs leak, images too

We have actually been hearing plenty about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in the previous months and now we have a significant leak from WinFuture.de exposing all of the phone’s secretspecs In addition, we get verification that the S20 FE will be readily available in 2 setups with a 4G-only Exynos 990 trim and a 5G capable Snapdragon 865-powered design. Rumors recommend that European markets will get both variations.







Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

The remainder of the are shared by the 2 variations with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel of 120Hz revitalize rate and 32MP selfie web cam all safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The resolution will be 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone will introduce with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and a triple video camera setup on its back.

The primary shooter is a 12MP large lens with OIS. It’s coupled with a 12MP ultrawide snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom which likewise boasts OIS. On the video side, the S20 FE will have the ability to tape at approximately 4K resolution.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has the power button and volume rocker on the best side, with the USB-C port positioned at the bottom. The smart device was at first reported to have a Snapdragon 865 SoC at the helm, however it was just recently found on Geekbench with an Exynos 990 chipset and now we get a verification of the …