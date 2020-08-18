Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition appears in six colors

Earlier this month, we got our very first take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, and the CAD renders that dripped the other day flaunted the smart device from numerous angles. Today, we are taking a look at a brand-new set of renders dripped by dependable leakster Evan Blass, that reveal theGalaxy S20 Fan Edition in six colors You can take a look at the images listed below.







These renders prove the other day’s leakage. The S20 Fan Edition loads a punch hole display screen, which is reported to have a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz revitalize rate, with a diagonal in between 6.4 and 6.5 inches.

Around the back, we have a triple cam setup lined up vertically in the top-left corner, which is stated to be a mix of a 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto systems.









The S20 Fan Edition has the power button and volume rocker on the best side, with the USB-C port put at the bottom. The smart device was at first reported to have a Snapdragon 865 SoC at the helm, however it was just recently identified on Geekbench with an Exynos 990 chipset.

Other reported specifications of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition consist of IP68 dust and water resistance and a 4,500 mAh battery. The smart device will be readily available in both 4G and 5G variations and will supposedly show up in October with a price of …