Samsung Galaxy S20 BTS edition to get a matching wireless charger

Samsung goes to launch a BTS edition of the Galaxy S20+ smartphone, along with BTS-themed Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earphones. Both devices support wireless charging, so the logical step for the Korean company is to launch a purple Wireless Charging Pad.

The image of the purple charger was provided by leakster Evan Blass. This may be the latest addition to the lineup of devices manufactured by Samsung and BTS – one of the most popular K-Pop bands.

The leakster doesn’t say perhaps the charger will soon be in the fancy retail box, decorated with purple hearts. So far, we realize the Galaxy Buds+ will sell separately from the Galaxy S20+ in some markets, but the others might get the whole package, including the wireless charger.

The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad, as is the official name, sells in Black Sapphire or White colors and costs $50 (currently reduced to $40) in the United States. It supports up to 9W charging and works with every Qi-compatible device, Samsung or not.

Source