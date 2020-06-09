Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition leaks again, brings its retail box for the photo op

BTS is a world phenomenon with spiritual following round the world. Samsung is engaged on a particular version Galaxy S20+ for the BTS military, which has leaked just a few instances earlier than.

The cellphone shall be painted in the trademark purple  V defines it as the shade of belief and love. And you may see the purple coronary heart on the digicam island on the again. In reality, the retail box (as seen on this newest leak) is dotted with purple hearts.







Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and its customized retail box

The particular version Samsung Galaxy S20+ will proclaim your BTS fandom, however to truly hearken to the boy band youll want the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. These shall be packaged in an analogous black box with purple hearts.

Samsung is teasing a particular occasion for BTS followers on July 9, nonetheless, pre-orders will begin as quickly as June 19.