Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G gets a 20% discount on Amazon US

Amazon US is running a new promo on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G  you can find the 128 GB model for $950 and the 512 GB one for $1,100. Thats a 20% discount on the MSRP of the phone and lower than the prior deal by $50.

Note that if you want the 512 GB storage (and why don’t you, it costs less than the 128 GB does normally), you can only get it in Cosmic Black. The base version comes in Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Gray as well as Cosmic Black.











Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G in Cosmic Black, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Gray

Note that this is a 24 hour deal and several hours have already come to an end. You can read our Galaxy S20+ review, but note that its based on the Exynos version of the device and also this one has a Snapdragon 865 chipset so performance and battery life will be slightly different. The S20+ was the only premium phone in the Top 3 phones best-selling globally, so its a popular choice.