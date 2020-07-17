Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Factory Unlocked New Android Cell Phone US Version | 128GB of Storage | Fingerprint ID and Facial Recognition | Long-Lasting Battery | US Warranty |Cloud Blue



More camera, more power, more fun – in a slim, balanced form. Create anywhere on the sleek, powerful Galaxy S20 5G with an expansive 6. 2” Infinity-O display and radical new 30x Space Zoom. Galaxy S20 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-quality, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization. Features like the Single Take AI make it quick and easy to capture multiple photos and video with a single tap. Zoom in close, even from 100 feet away, and capture crisp images at night, even without flash, with Bright Night mode. Share your content in real time with double-tap sharing and get hours of power from minutes of charge with Super Fast Charging. Galaxy S20 5G’s intelligent battery lasts all day to power every scroll, click, call, tap, playlist and season finale. Do more of what you love with the device that gives you more. Note: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G does not operate on the Verizon 5G mmW network. It will operate on the Verizon 4G LTE network. See carriers for details.

Trade-In With Samsung: Buy a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and get up to $700 in Amazon credit with an eligible trade-in device through July 19, 2020

Single Take AI: Capture video and multiple types of images with one tap of the shutter button; Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time

Hi-Res Camera Zoom: Capture hi-res images as if you’re 3 feet away, from 100 feet away; Whether you want to zoom in close from afar or magnify details nearby, the new 30x Space Zoom gives you impressive power and clarity

Bright Night Mode: Capture crisp images and vibrant video in Bright Night mode and create high-quality content in low light – no flash needed

Super Fast Charging: Charge up quicker with Super Fast Charge so you can keep moving with more juice; Give your buds – or Galaxy buds – a boost of power with Wireless PowerShare right from Galaxy S20 5G

All-Day Battery: Galaxy S20 5G’s intelligent battery uses an algorithm to learn from how you live to optimize power and take you through a day or more of work and life without ever giving out on you