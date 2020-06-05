Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Starts Receiving OneUI 2.1 Update in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is reportedly receiving the One UI 2.1 replace in India. The firmware model for the newest replace is G770FXXU2BTD2 and it brings the April 2020 Android safety patch. The replace is not reportedly accessible over the air for now, however the rollout ought to start in a number of days. For now, the firmware model for Indian customers may be downloaded by way of Samsung’s Smart Switch software program for Windows or Mac. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite customers are suggested warning earlier than downloading the replace manually.

SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now receiving the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 replace in India. The replace comes with model quantity G770FXXU2BTD2, and the firmware is obtainable for obtain. Users can obtain the replace by way of the Smart Switch software program for Windows and Mac, or wait out for the OTA replace to roll out in a number of days. The newest replace brings alongside the dated April 2020 Android safety patch. Ensure that you just backup your knowledge earlier than starting the guide obtain course of, and solely go forward when you’re assured concerning the process. For novice customers, it’s best to attend for the OTA replace rollout to start. Keep checking the Software Update part in Settings to see if the One UI 2.1 replace has arrived.

Coming to the changelog, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite customers will get options like Music Share and Quick Share with the replace. The One UI 2.1 replace brings a brand new fundamental Pro video mode in the Camera app. Other added digital camera options embrace Night-time Hyperlapse recording, Single Take, My Filters, and extra. As talked about, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite replace additionally brings alongside the outdated April 2020 Android safety replace.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in India in January, and the cellphone is at present priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage mannequin and at Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB + 512GB storage possibility. Key options embrace 6.7-inch full-HD+ show and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The cellphone has 4,500mAh battery and a triple digital camera setup on the again that homes a 48-megapixel important shooter.

