Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite New Unlocked Android Cell Phone | 128GB of Storage | GSM & CDMA Compatible | Single SIM | US Version | U.S. Warranty



Price: $649.99 - $499.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 11:52:19 UTC – Details)



Unlocked by Samsung: Pick more than just your new cell phone. With your unlocked device, choose your preferred carrier, data plan, services, features and apps, and get your phone exactly how you want it

Performance to do more: Smooth, high-quality performance with the same powerful processor that drives the iconic Galaxy S10. With 8GB of RAM, you can play games, stream movies and broadcast live—all with rapid responsiveness

Pro-grade shots in just a snap: Capture professional-quality photos with the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone camera and quick take feature. Take beautiful pictures even in low light with the 48MP main camera. The 32MP front camera knows its way around a stunning selfie too

Smooth action as you move: Capture all of the action with virtually no blur in crisp UHD quality. Super Steady Mode makes photos and videos look super smooth, even in low-light conditions

Crisp. Colorful. Captivating: Lose yourself in the edge-to-edge color and intense detail of a massive 6.7inches Infinity Display with a Super AMOLED Plus screen

High scores. Low interruptions. Amp up your gaming experience and turn down the distractions with the built-in Game Booster. Block out alerts, sharpen sound quality and regulate your device’s temperature—so you can focus on the game and nothing else