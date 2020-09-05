Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite also gets One UI 2.5 update

A number of days earlier, Samsung launched One UI 2.5 for the Galaxy S10 lineup, with the S10 Lite being an exception. But now the Lite design is also getting the current variation of Samsung’s customized Android skin.

We do not have an in-depth changelog of the One UI 2.5 update for the S10 Lite, however SamMobile reports the brand-new firmware does not consist of all the functions that belonged of the One UI 2.5 update for the remainder of the S10 series, with the Pro Video mode being among them.

However, the update does enhance the period of Single Take choice periods in the cam app, and Motion Photos also have noise now. Moreover, Google’s navigation gestures now work system-wide with third-party launchers.

The One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite sports variation number G770FXXU3CTH4 and is presently presenting over the air inSpain If you have not gotten an update timely yet, you can look for it by hand by heading to the Settings > > Software update menu on your gadget.

