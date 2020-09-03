Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup now receiving One UI 2.5

Samsung has actually been pressing its One UI 2.5 upgrade to older flagships such as the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note10 lineups. Next in line are the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10+, with one significant exception – the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

The upgrade has actually begun getting here to a minimal variety of systems, and if whatever is alright, all international systems will get it in the upcoming week or 2.







Full log of One UI 2.5 upgrade

The upgrade is called G97 3 FXXU8DTH7/G97 3 FOXM8DTH7/G97 3 FXXU8DTH7, with the vibrant digit being various for the various S10 design. It is 963 MB in size.

The brand-new UI brings lots of enhancements to the flagships, however most significantly there is now assistance forSamsung Dex Wireless There is likewise detailed Wi-Fi information (when readily available), Bitmoji Stickers on AOD, divided keyboard in landscape and the Pro Video function has actually been boosted.

