Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone 128GB (Prism Black) with Shockproof Case and 32GB MicroSD Card Bundle

Features

Latin America Variant/US Compatible LTE – Galaxy S10 SM-G973F Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform

The octa-core 2.8GHz processor and plenty of RAM deliver outstanding overall performance for opening and running applications, flipping through menus and more.

Android 9.0 Pie OS

Adapts to you and the way you use your phone, learning your preferences as you go. Your experience gets better over time, and it keeps things running smoother and longer.

All-day intelligent battery

Intelligently assesses power by learning how and when you use your phone. The powerful, intelligent battery optimizes use based on how you live to deliver an intuitive and energetic peak performance throughout the day.

Wireless PowerShare

Lets you wirelessly charge your Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch, or even a friend’s phone right from your device.

Share your power – with a friend’s phone or your own earbuds. Wireless PowerShare can boost energy to other devices wirelessly, simply by placing them on the back of your Galaxy.

One UI design language

One UI to rule them all. One UI is designed for how you use your phone: with one hand. Less clutter, less friction, less putting all your things down to do something on your phone.

One UI is an interface built as one holistic design thought. Intuitively presented pop-ups and interactions on a harmonious home screen allow getting what you need when you need it. Its interface is customized for the almighty opposable thumb. NOT compatible with CDMA carriers.

What’s Included

Samsung Galaxy S10 SM-G973F Dual SIM 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Black) International Version

Headset (tuned by AKG)

Owner’s Manual

Power adapter

SIM card removal tool

USB-C cable

Shockproof Premium Protective Case