Samsung Galaxy S10, 128GB, Prism Black – Fully Unlocked (Renewed)



Price: $433.10

(as of Jul 31,2020 03:57:50 UTC – Details)



An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro-grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare. The next generation is here. Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch. Pro-grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro-quality images of the world as you see it. Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone.

The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic.

Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length.

Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.

Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.