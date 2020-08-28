Samsung Galaxy Prime 16GB J327 J3 AT&T T-Mobile Unlocked Smartphone – Silver (Renewed)



This minor update to the J3 (and twin to the J3 Emerge) has a newer processor and full-HD video capture. Other features are similar, including 5-inch HD display, global roaming, 5-megapixel camera, memory card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and removable battery for your convenience.

Requires a Nano sim Card from the provider you plan to use the device with. The Sim Card must be an activated sim card.

Frequencies Supported: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 ; HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 ; LTE band 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 12(700)

2600mAh Battery, Talk Time Up to 9 hours, Music Play Time of up to 71 hrs, Video Play Time up to 13 hrs, Internet Use Time on 3G: up to 11 hrs, on LTE: up to 12 hrs, on Wi-Fi: up to 13 hrs