Samsung Galaxy Note20’s S Pen stylus to double up as a pointer

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is coming on August 5, that will likely range from the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra (or Note20+ as the larger phablet can also be known). Samsung hasn’t officially shared any details about its 2020 Note lineup yet, but recently leaked live photos and official pictures revealed what the smartphones will look like.

The leaked pictures also included the S Pen even though it doesn’t look all that different from the prior versions, the stylus can come with a new pc software feature that may allow it to be properly used as a pointer.

This information arises from Twitter user Jimmy Is Promo, who posted a picture of the S Pen along with the smartphone on the micro-blogging network. The picture reveals you will have a new “S Pen pointer” section in the Settings menu which will permit you to customize the speed of the pointer, its color, and size. You’ll also have the possibility to enable trails in the event that’s your thing.

With the S Pen Pointer, you are able to select icons on the screen, navigate the UI, and highlight an area. To move the Pointer, you should have to press and contain the Pen button and move the S Pen.

More information regarding the Galaxy Note20 lineup are likely to surface in the days leading to the August 5 unveiling.

