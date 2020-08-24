Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s Victus glass impresses in drop test

Samsung brought the Galaxy Note20 Ultra with sheets of Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and the back – the follower to the Gorilla Glass 6, which assured much better scratch and shatter defense.

The You Tube channel PhoneBuff subjected the phone to its normal drop test and compared it with Apple’s leading pet dog – the iPhone 11Pro Max You can enjoy the outcomes listed below.

Dropping a phone on its back is typically even worse than the front due to the fact that the cam bump offsets the contact point – rather of having an enormous flat surface area to dissipate the energy, the cam setup produces powerlessness, not to discuss that it moves the effect point.

With that in mind, the GG Victus enormously exceeds the iPhone’s GG 6. Yes, the rectangle-shaped bump has a couple of scratches, and the glass beside it is broken, however the condition is plainly much better than the iPhone.

The 2nd drop is a corner drop – mobile phones typically get dropped on their corners a lot so it is apparent that producers would do their finest to solidify these contact points. The edge gets a couple of scratches however that will not impact the appearances or the efficiency of the phone.





Screenshots from the video, showcasing how both phones carried out in the drop tests

The face drop is where the Samsung Galaxy …