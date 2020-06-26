Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s 108MP camera reconfirmed by another tipster

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra rumored to be revealed on August 5 will feature a 108MP main camera, says popular tipster Roland Quandt.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing in regards to the Note20 Ultra packing a 108MP camera, but Quandt says he is “seen hard evidence” of the presence of a 108MP camera on the smartphone and given his track record, the Note20 Ultra will likely sport a 108MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 “Ultra” (“Canvas2”) has a 108MP main cam. I know we knew, but I’ve seen hard evidence now, so consider it confirmed from my end.  Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 25, 2020

Alongside the Note20 Ultra, Samsung can be expected to unveil the Note20 in the very first week of August, but it’s unclear if there is going to be considered a Plus model because we’ve seen exactly the same model number (SM-986U) being referred to as the Note20+ and the Note20 Ultra.

Hopefully we’ll soon have significantly more clarity how many models the Note20 lineup could have.